Maryland casino revenue decreases year-over-year in February

Revenue was $155.2m, down 2.6 per cent from the same month in 2024.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $155.2m in revenue from slot machines and table games in February. That’s a decrease of 2.6 per cent year-over-year but an increase of 2.2 per cent from January’s $151.8m.

According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission, MGM National Harbor took $66.9m in revenue, up 0.1 per cent from February 2024 and Live! Casino & Hotel generated $57m, down 3.9 per cent. Horseshoe Casino generated $14m, down 5.8 per cent, Hollywood Casino $7.1m, down 3.5 per cent, Ocean Downs Casino $6.1m, down 3.9 per cent, and Rocky Gap Casino $3.8m, a decrease of 10.5 per cent.

Casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $65.2m, down 3.8 per cent year-over-year. The contributions included $47.09m to the Education Trust Fund, down 3.7 per cent compared to February 2024.

Maryland senator Joanne Benson has filed a bill in a bid to repeal legal online sports betting in the state. SB 1033 would not affect Maryland’s brick-and-mortar sportsbooks but would require the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to refund the application fee submitted by applicants for and holders of mobile sports wagering licenses. It’s not expected to get far.