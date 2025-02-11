Maryland sports betting handle increases year-on-year in January

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency has reported wagers of $618.8m.

US.- Maryland’s eleven mobile sports wagering platforms and 13 retail sportsbooks generated a handle of $618.8m in January. That’s a rise of 13.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2024 but slightly behind the $637.3m reported in December 2024.

According to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA), $601.2m was spent online and $17.6m at retail sportsbooks. Players won $536.7m. The taxable win was $54.9m with $53.9m of that from online betting.

Sports betting generated $8.2m in contributions to the state. From July 2024 through January 2025, sports wagering contributed $54.8m compared to $32.8m for the same period the year before. Contributions are directed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Last month, Maryland governor Wes Moore proposed an increase in the tax rate for sports betting operators in the state. The governor’s budget proposal would double the sports betting tax rate from 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

Casinos in Maryland

Maryland’s six casinos generated $151,8m in revenue from slot machines and table games in January, down 0.9 per cent year-over-year and 8.1 per cent from December 2024. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led the market with $67.5m in revenue, up 2.3 per cent from the same period in 2024.