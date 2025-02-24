Maryland lawmaker introduces bill to repeal online sports betting

SB 1033 was presented by Maryland senator Joanne Benson.

US.- Maryland senator Joanne Benson has filed a bill in a bid to repeal legal online sports betting in the state. SB 1033 would not affect Maryland’s brick-and-mortar sportsbooks but would require the State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to refund the application fee submitted by applicants for and holders of mobile sports wagering licenses.

The move follows a similar bill in Vermont. Neither is likely to pass. Maryland Governor Wes Moore has proposed an increase in the tax rate for sports betting operators in the state. The governor’s budget proposal would double the rate from 15 to 30 per cent.

Retail sports betting launched in Maryland in December 2021 and digital platforms in November 2022.In January, Maryland’s eleven mobile sports wagering platforms and 13 retail sportsbooks generated a handle of $618.8m. That’s a rise of 13.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2024 but slightly behind the $637.3m reported in December 2024.

According to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA), $601.2m was spent online and $17.6m at retail sportsbooks. Players won $536.7m. The taxable win was $54.9m with $53.9m of that from online betting.