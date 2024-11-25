Maryland Lottery encourages responsible gifting

The Maryland Lottery supports the National Council on Problem Gambling’s annual initiative to educate the public that children should not be exposed to gambling.

US.- The Maryland Lottery has encouraged responsible play ahead of the holiday season and has highlighted that children should not be exposed to gambling. It has also joined, once again, with US lotteries to support the National Council on Problem Gambling’s (NCPG) Gift Responsibly Campaign.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming director John Martin said: “We’re very careful about reviewing the games we launch and the images we use in our marketing efforts to make sure we aren’t appealing to children. Lottery tickets are a great gift idea for adults, but a lot of people may not know about the documented impact that exposure to gambling can have on children.”

Maryland Lottery and gaming responsible gaming director Jasmine Countess added: “Although it may not seem significant on the surface, giving Lottery tickets to minors can actually increase their risk for developing a gambling problem later in life. Adults should not encourage or facilitate underage gambling, and should remember that Lottery tickets are not the right gift for kids.”

According to the Maryland Lottery, it is illegal for retailers in the state to sell tickets to anyone under 18. The Lottery is in the process of adding “18+” signage in stores and on the video displays in its self-service vending machines to reinforce that message and remind customers of the age restriction.

The Lottery reported that according to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 15% of Maryland high school students reported gambling in the last year. Around 4% of Maryland adults are problem gamblers and the percentage of youth problem gamblers is likely higher than 4%.