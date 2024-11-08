Maryland casinos generate $160.5m in October

Revenue was up slightly 0.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $160.5m in gaming revenue in October, up 0.4 per cent compared to October 2023 and up 0.6 per cent from September 2024 ($159.5m). The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $69.2m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $58.6m. Horseshoe Casino generated $13.7m, Ocean Downs Casino $8.7m, Hollywood Casino $7.2m, and Rocky Gap Casino $4.4m.

MGM National Harbor saw the most significant revenue increase compared to October 2023, up 2.8 per cent year-on-year, while Ocean Downs Casino, saw the most significant decline, down 10 per cent year-on-year.

Casino gaming contributions to the state totalled $68.5m, an increase of 1.9 per cent compared to October 2023. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $49.5m, an increase of 2 per cent year-on-year. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.