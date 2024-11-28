Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians announces plans for new gaming venue in Michigan

The new casino is planned for Benzonia, Benzie County.

US.- The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians has announced a proposal to open a gaming facility in Benzonia, in Benzie County, Michigan. It would be located at 7282 Hoadley Rd.

“The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians wishes to share with the public the exciting news that the tribe will open a new gaming facility on its trust land in Benzie County. The facility will create much-needed new employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth for the tribe and for the local community,” read a press release.

County Board of Commissioners John Petoskey said the tribe had submitted notice to the National Indian Gaming Commission and the Office of Indian Gaming in the summer of 2023.

