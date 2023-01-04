Blueprint Gaming expands presence in Ontario through new NorthStar Bets partnership

This latest deal will eventually see Blueprint Gaming’s entire slots portfolio made available for NorthStar’s players.

Canadian growth continues with leading online gaming and sports betting brands.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has furthered its profile in the burgeoning Ontario market courtesy of a new agreement with NorthStar Gaming, which owns and operates NorthStar Bets.

Now live with a leading operator in the Ontario marketplace, Blueprint’s launch titles include Fishing Frenzy: The Big Catch, The Goonies™, ted™ and a selection of Megaways™ titles such as Eye of Horus and Wolf Legend.

This latest deal will eventually see the studio’s entire slots portfolio made available for NorthStar’s players and will herald a significantly greater audience, particularly for its content specifically tailored for Canada.

Deal or No Deal™, has been extremely well received in the region since its launch, as has Blueprint’s industry-leading Jackpot King progressive jackpot system rebranded as Jackpot Royale, which has been modified to work with the specific requirements and liquidity necessary to operate in Ontario.

A Canadian-owned and operated brand, NorthStar Bets delivers a uniquely local, premier user experience and Blueprint’s diverse and quality content, which is no stranger to Canadian players, is set to provide a considerable enhancement to the studio’s foothold in Ontario.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Ontario is one of our key markets and has been instrumental in our growth across regulated markets in 2022. Partnering with NorthStar Bets will play a considerable role in our growth there going forward and puts our slots in front of an impressive swathe of new players.”

Michael Moskowitz, CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming added: “We’re proud to provide a uniquely local, content-driven and premium gaming experience to Ontario consumers. As we continue to expand our offering, a crucial part of that growth is achieved by partnering with reputable and established suppliers of quality gaming experiences, so Blueprint Gaming is a welcome addition to the NorthStar Bets platform.”

