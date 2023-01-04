Focus Gaming News | North America | Our partners

Blueprint Gaming expands presence in Ontario through new NorthStar Bets partnership

01/04/23

Canadian growth continues with leading online gaming and sports betting brands.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has furthered its profile in the burgeoning Ontario market courtesy of a new agreement with NorthStar Gaming, which owns and operates NorthStar Bets.

Now live with a leading operator in the Ontario marketplace, Blueprint’s launch titles include Fishing Frenzy: The Big Catch, The Goonies™, ted™ and a selection of Megaways™ titles such as Eye of Horus and Wolf Legend.

This latest deal will eventually see the studio’s entire slots portfolio made available for NorthStar’s players and will herald a significantly greater audience, particularly for its content specifically tailored for Canada.

Deal or No Deal™, has been extremely well received in the region since its launch, as has Blueprint’s industry-leading Jackpot King progressive jackpot system rebranded as Jackpot Royale, which has been modified to work with the specific requirements and liquidity necessary to operate in Ontario.

A Canadian-owned and operated brand, NorthStar Bets delivers a uniquely local, premier user experience and Blueprint’s diverse and quality content, which is no stranger to Canadian players, is set to provide a considerable enhancement to the studio’s foothold in Ontario.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Ontario is one of our key markets and has been instrumental in our growth across regulated markets in 2022. Partnering with NorthStar Bets will play a considerable role in our growth there going forward and puts our slots in front of an impressive swathe of new players.”

Michael Moskowitz, CEO and a founding partner of NorthStar Gaming added: “We’re proud to provide a uniquely local, content-driven and premium gaming experience to Ontario consumers. As we continue to expand our offering, a crucial part of that growth is achieved by partnering with reputable and established suppliers of quality gaming experiences, so Blueprint Gaming is a welcome addition to the NorthStar Bets platform.”

