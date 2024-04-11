Maine sports betting handle reaches $47.6m in March

Adjusted revenue was down 41.9 per cent compared to the previous month.

The sports betting handle was up 40 per cent from February.

US.- Maine’s sports betting handle was $47.6m in March, up 40.8 per cent from February ($33.8m). It was the highest total since Maine opened its legal market in November last year.

According to numbers provided by the Maine Gambling Control Unit, adjusted revenue was $2.7m, a decrease of 41.9 per cent compared to the previous month and the lowest since Maine launched regulated betting. Tax revenue for the state amounted to $270,607 while players won $44.6m.

Maine has just two licensed sports wagering operators: DraftKings and Caesars. Both offer sports betting via tribal partnerships. The law signed in May 2022 gives tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering. Online sportsbook operators are taxed at 10 per cent of adjusted revenue.