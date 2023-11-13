Maine sports betting handle reaches $3.9m on opening weekend

Some $2.98m was paid out in winnings.

US.- Bettors in Maine spent $3.9m on the first weekend of regulated sports betting in the state, from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5. DraftKings reported $3.4m in bets. Around $2.98m was paid out in winnings, according to the Maine Gambling Control Unit.

DraftKings paid out $2.57m while Caesars paid out $405.000 from around $528.000 in bets. Combined, DraftKings and Caesars paid around $94.000 in taxes on the opening weekend.

DraftKings’ offering is via an agreement with the Passamaquoddy Tribe while Caesars Sportsbook is offering sports betting in partnership with three of the Wabanaki Nations, the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, the Mi’kmaq Nation and the Penobscot Nation.

Maine’s governor Janet Mills signed a law to legalise sports betting in May 2022, giving tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering. Sports betting is expected to generate between $3.8m and $6.9m in revenue for the state. Tax is applied at 10 per cent of adjusted gross sports wagering receipts.