DraftKings plans to launch online sportsbook in Maine

DraftKings has reached an agreement with the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

US.- DraftKings has announced it has reached an agreement with the Passamaquoddy Tribe paving the way for the launch of its online sportsbook in Maine, subject to licensing and regulatory approvals. Legal sports wagering is expected to go live sometime between November 5 and 15, according to the Maine Gambling Control Unit.

The deal will allow players to access DraftKings’ sportsbook app, which includes a variety of wagering options such as pre-match and in-game options as well as in-house-built same-game parlays.

Jason Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of DraftKings, said: “Building a relationship with the Passamaquoddy Tribe is a fantastic opportunity for DraftKings, as we look to bring customers in the state of Maine safe and legal sports betting. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the Maine Gambling Control Unit as we become the official mobile sports betting provider of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and launch in our industry-leading 25th state.”

Chief William Nicholas, Passamaquoddy Tribe, added: “The Passamaquoddy Tribe is excited to enter into a mobile sports wagering agreement with DraftKings. We couldn’t have landed a better organization in the mobile sports wagering arena, and we look forward to continued progress and investment for future growth in the state of Maine.”

Chief Pos Bassett, Pleasant Point Tribal Government, commented: “The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik is incredibly thrilled to have a mobile sports wagering deal with DraftKings. They are the industry leaders, and we are excited to be a part of bringing a first-class mobile sports wagering experience to Maine. This is a huge step forward for my community and the state.”

Maine’s governor Janet Mills signed a law to legalise sports betting in May 2022, giving tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering. Sports betting is expected to generate between $3.8m and $6.9m in revenue for Maine. Casinos and other legal gambling generated $64m in 2022.

DraftKings and NBA launch co-branded apparel collection

The NBA and DraftKings are launching co-branded hats, T-shirts and hoodies for the 2023-24 season. They combine DraftKings’ gold crown logo with NBA-licensed team logos. DraftKings is the first sports betting partner of the NBA to launch co-branded merchandise with the league.

Beginning today (November 2), items in the NBA Collection presented by DraftKings will retail from $30 to $75. The merchandise will be available online at the DraftKings Shop and in-person at pop-up events in select cities.