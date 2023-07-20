Lucksome unveils 6 in the Chamber, a high-win potential Wild West slot

Lucksome has launched its latest slot game, 6 in the Chamber, a Wild West-themed slot packed with features and potential wins of up to 100,000x the player’s stake.

Press release.- Load your turbo revolver and saddle up your horses because it’s time to head to Miracle City for a highly exciting slice of slot action in 6 in the Chamber from Lucksome. Land some huge potential wins in this explosive slot game packed with innovative bonus features and memorable characters.

This 5×3 slot serves up 10 win lines on every spin and has a chamber loaded with special features. Spin the reels to encounter Ricochet Wilds, Free Spins, and a cascading wins mechanic. All of which while trying to catch bounties and boost your winning potential.

Every time players land a win on the reels, a cascading mechanic kicks in. Winning symbols are removed, with more falling into place. Setting off a cascade is just the first shot fired, though. On the first two cascades, players will have the chance to trigger a Ricochet Wild. These overlay Wilds can land anywhere on the reels and can spread and cover surrounding positions.

If the wins keep rolling, you will be presented with the chance to capture a bounty. Work your way through the Grave Robber, the Priest, the Lady Gunfighter, and the Sharpshooter or the 7 other characters in the base game, with a huge max base game prize of 10,000x bet on offer. You will need to land six cascading wins to be in with a shot at the top bounty: the Lady Assassin. Prepare for even trickier opponents in the free spins round, with Buffalo Bill being the highest-paying bounty in the Wild West at 20,000, 50,000 or 100,000 x bet depending on player choice or game configuration.

You can proudly display and check on all of the bounties you have claimed on the Bragging Rights board.

Keep your eyes peeled for the 6 in the Chamber Scatter symbol appearing. Three or more of these will trigger the game’s Free Spins bonus. You can choose between the Rookie, Elite and Hunter options, with the volatility and the prizes increasing with each one.

Johan John at Lucksome said: “We are huge fans of Wild West slot games here at Lucksome, so we jumped at the chance to create one of our own with 6 in the Chamber ™. The game makes excellent use of the theme and is one of our most creative titles to date”

Bryan Upton at Lucksome adds “6 in the Chamber is our first extreme high-win potential game, with some configurations having a maximum win of 100,000x the player’s stake. We have also provided buy-bonus options in some jurisdictions and offer different features like our Feature Exchange mode allowing access to Super versions of the Free Spins rounds, where the biggest wins are available.”