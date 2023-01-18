Low6 appoints Brittany Almeida as sales and strategy director

The sports gamification company has announced that Brittany Almeida joins the company as the new sales and strategy director.

US.- Sports gamification company Low6 has named Brittany Almeida as the new sales and strategy director. Almeida joins the company’s leadership team after serving at The Sports Network Canada (TSN).

Almeida most recently worked for TSN, where she launched the first-of-its-kind sportsbook partnership agreement between TSN and FanDuel. She also led the development of sports betting strategies and partnerships for TSN, Canada’s leading sports broadcaster.

She also managed deals with league partners, brands, sportsbooks and agencies. One of her major achievements includes the integration of The Edge, TSN’s sub-brand dedicated exclusively to daily sports betting and fantasy content.

Josh Turk, chief strategy officer of Low6, said: “Brittany’s leadership, track record of growth, entrepreneurial mindset and deep connections in the industry will ensure Low6 continues to shape the future of igaming clients globally; while maintaining the agility and care needed to support existing customers and teams at a local level.

“Brittany’s leadership comes at a crucial and exciting time, as Low6 enters a significant growth year ahead – providing operators with innovative gamification technology across sports and online casino. We are excited to onboard an athlete into the sales team, bringing a wealth of team leadership, competitiveness and an athlete’s drive to maximise each day.”

Almeida added: “An award-winning leader in sports gamification, Low6 has taken the free-to-play category by storm. I am excited to join the ranks of Jamie Mitchell, Josh Turk, and the Low6 team in their mission to bring innovative gaming experiences for global partners across iGaming and media.

“This year will be transformative for Low6 and provide the opportunity to solidify our place as the go-to destination for betting operators, sports leagues and franchises, media organizations, and major brands to help engage and monetize their digital fanbases. I will help to continue to revolutionize sports gamification for those brands that seek to win.”

In 2022, Low6 signed multiple deals. The company signed a partnership with sports betting and media company Rivalry to design and launch a new free-to-play Pick’em game for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and The International 11, two popular esports events.

The free-to-play contest launched in October. Players predicted match winners for a chance to win more than $25,000 in both competitions. The firm plans to offer more free esports Pick’em contests in the future for other regulated markets.

Low6 also partnered with Bet99 to offer new, free-to-play products, including an NFL and NHL pick’em game. The content is intended to drive new customer acquisition, offering an alternative to traditional sports betting.