Bet99 partners with Low6 to offer free-to-play products in Canada

The gaming firms have signed a deal to offer new products, including an NFL and NHL pick’em game.

Canada.- Bet99 has partnered with sports gamification company Low6 to offer new, free-to-play products, including an NFL and NHL pick’em game. The content is intended to drive new customer acquisition, offering an alternative to traditional sports betting.

Milena Teskova, CEO of BQC Consulting, which operates Bet99.com and Bet99.net, said: “This partnership will add depth to Bet99’s suite of engagement tools while continuing to drive and onboard new users at scale.”

Josh Turk, Low6’s chief strategy officer for North America, added: “Free-to-play games are the perfect tool to educate Canadians about the newly regulated sports betting market. Within this F2P experience, fans engage and familiarise themselves with gaming selections and odds such as over/under, spreads and others within a social peer-to-peer environment.”

Bet99 is currently pursuing a market entry in the Canadian province of Ontario, which launched mobile gaming and single-event sports betting in April. The brand has been approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) but awaits a licence from iGaming Ontario (iGO).

In September, Kings Entertainment Group received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) to acquire Sports Venture Holdings (SVH), owner of the Bet99 online sports betting and gaming brand in Canada.

Last year, Low6 signed a deal with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals, launching two free-to-play games.

Low6 signs partnership with SCCG Management

Sports gamification company Low6 has signed a partnership with SCCG Management, an investment and management company, to enable it to use the firm’s help in sourcing and facilitating sports betting operators that want to use its technology.

Low6 recently announced that its gamification technology was being made available to the sports, sports betting, and gaming industries as a full white-label, turnkey B2B solution. Low6 signed deals with various US teams and leagues.