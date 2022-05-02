Louisiana casino revenue down slightly in March

Baton Rouge and New Orleans venues saw an increase in revenue in March.

Louisiana’s 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino saw a slight drop in revenue to $221.5m.

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has released its monthly revenue report for Louisiana’s 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos, and Harrah’s land-based casino. The report shows a decline in revenue of 1.6 per cent year-on-year in March to $221.5m, compared to $225.1m in March 2021.

The drop in business was in Shreveport, Bossier City and Lake Charles. Meanwhile, Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos and New Orleans venues posted higher revenues year-on-year.

Shreveport and Bossier City boats saw revenue fall 9.9 per cent and Margaritaville 4.5 per, from $19.7m in March 2021 to $18.8m. Boomtown saw revenue fall 7.7 per cent from $5.9m to $5.4m, Bally’s was down 5.6 per cent to $10.5m from March 2021’s $11.1m, Sam’s Town‘s revenue dropped 38.1 per cent to $4m and Horseshoe was down 5.6 per cent from $16.1m to $15.6m.

Bossier City’s racetrack and slot casinos revenues sank almost 30 per cent from last year’s $5m to $3.6m. The Lake Charles gaming market dropped 1.2 per cent, with the three gaming venues bringing in $77.1m compared to $78.3m in March 2021.

New Orleans gaming venues registered a 3.8 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue posting $53.m, compared to $51.6m in winnings in March 2021. Boomtown led the growth with an increase of 8.1 per cent in revenue, from $12.4m to $13.4m.

Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos saw a 10.3 per cent rise in revenue. The three riverboats brought in $25.7m, compared to $23.3m in March 2021. But L’Auberge Baton Rouge was the only property to post a year-to-year revenue increase, bringing in $18.9m, a 24.9 per cent increase from $15.1m in March 2021.

Hollywood Casino saw a 19 per cent drop in revenue to $5.3m. Winnings at the Belle of Baton Rouge were down 7.2 per cent at $1.5m.

