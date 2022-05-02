Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Louisiana casino revenue down slightly in March

Baton Rouge and New Orleans venues saw an increase in revenue in March.
Baton Rouge and New Orleans venues saw an increase in revenue in March.
05/02/22

Louisiana’s 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino saw a slight drop in revenue to $221.5m.

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has released its monthly revenue report for Louisiana’s 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos, and Harrah’s land-based casino. The report shows a decline in revenue of 1.6 per cent year-on-year in March to $221.5m, compared to $225.1m in March 2021.

The drop in business was in Shreveport, Bossier City and Lake Charles. Meanwhile, Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos and New Orleans venues posted higher revenues year-on-year.

Shreveport and Bossier City boats saw revenue fall 9.9 per cent and Margaritaville 4.5 per, from $19.7m in March 2021 to $18.8m. Boomtown saw revenue fall 7.7 per cent from $5.9m to $5.4m, Bally’s was down 5.6 per cent to $10.5m from March 2021’s $11.1m, Sam’s Town‘s revenue dropped 38.1 per cent to $4m and Horseshoe was down 5.6 per cent from $16.1m to $15.6m.

Bossier City’s racetrack and slot casinos revenues sank almost 30 per cent from last year’s $5m to $3.6m. The Lake Charles gaming market dropped 1.2 per cent, with the three gaming venues bringing in $77.1m compared to $78.3m in March 2021.

See also: Louisiana online sports betting revenue hits record $28.4m in March

New Orleans gaming venues registered a 3.8 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue posting $53.m, compared to $51.6m in winnings in March 2021. Boomtown led the growth with an increase of 8.1 per cent in revenue, from $12.4m to $13.4m. 

Baton Rouge’s riverboat casinos saw a 10.3 per cent rise in revenue. The three riverboats brought in $25.7m, compared to $23.3m in March 2021. But L’Auberge Baton Rouge was the only property to post a year-to-year revenue increase, bringing in $18.9m, a 24.9 per cent increase from $15.1m in March 2021.

Hollywood Casino saw a 19 per cent drop in revenue to $5.3m. Winnings at the Belle of Baton Rouge were down 7.2 per cent at $1.5m.

See also: DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City could be set for sale

In this article:
casinos in Louisiana LOUISIANA GAMING CONTROL BOARD

Latest Articles

Latest Casino news from EMEA

Latest Casino news from North America

Latest Casino news from Asia

Latest Casino news from Oceania

Latest Casino news from LatAm & Caribbean