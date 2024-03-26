Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $274.8m in February

The sports betting handle was up 39 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $274.8m in February, up 39 per cent year-on-year but 20.7 per cent behind January ($346.3m). Some $253.1m was spent online and $21.7m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue reached $25.1m, up 30.7 per cent year-on-year but a 35.5 per cent decrease compared to January ($38.9m). Revenue from online sports betting totalled $24.3m, with retail’s share at $780,013 for the month. Tax was $3.6m from online wagering and $128,140 from retail betting.

Louisiana’s online market has 10 operators: ESPN Bet, Bet Rovers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, Betway, Bet365 and ClutchBet. Bet365 and BlueBet-owned ClutchBet are relative newcomers, launching in November 2023 and January 2024, respectively.