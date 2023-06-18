Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $193.5m in May

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has reported an increase of 13.1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $193.5m in May, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board (LGCB). The handle was up 13.1 per cent year-on-year, but down 7.7 compared to April.

The state’s sportsbooks reported $29.6m in gross revenue, up 14.3 compared to May 2022. Retail sportsbooks registered $15.7m in bets and $2.5m in revenue, while online sports betting took $177.8m in bets and $26.8m in revenue. Besides parlay betting, basketball was the most popular sport, followed by baseball.

Licensed sportsbooks in the state paid $3.5m in tax during the month, bringing the year’s total to $15.9m. Louisiana’s online sports betting market opened on January 28, 2022. Sports betting at land-based casinos launched in October 2021.