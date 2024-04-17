Louisiana sports betting handle climbs to $350m in March

The sports betting handle was up 41 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $350m in March, up 41 per cent year-on-year and 27.4 per cent from February ($274.8m). Some $319.4m was spent online and $30.6m at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue reached $33.8m, up 17.8 per cent year-on-year and 34.7 per cent compared to February ($25.1m). Revenue from online sports betting totalled $31.7m, with retail’s share was $2.1m. Tax collection reached $4.7m from online betting and $167,068 from retail.

Louisiana’s online market has 10 operators: ESPN Bet, Bet Rovers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, Betway, Bet365 and ClutchBet. Bet365 and BlueBet-owned ClutchBet are relative newcomers, launching in November 2023 and January 2024, respectively.