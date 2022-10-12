German regulator to push for ISP blocks

The GGL took over enforcement duties for the German market in July.

The new regulator says it will pressure ISPs to block the lottery betting site Lottoland.

Germany.- When Germany’s new federal gaming regulator took over enforcement duties in July, it made clear that ISP and payment blocks would be part of its strategy. Die Glücksspielbehörde (GGL) is now claiming some early success in convincing payment providers to drop their ties with Lottoland but that it will put more pressure on internet service providers.

The regulator said it would push ISPs to block the lottery betting site, noting that lottery betting is not permitted under Germany’s fourth interstate gambling treaty. It believes the vertical to be a risk because players can confuse lottery betting with the actual lottery itself.

The GGL said it may seek to issue “sizeable” fines against ISPs that don’t comply with its order. It said it may also report unlicensed operators such as Lottloland for tax offences.

Board member Ronald Benter said: “Raising awareness among internet service providers is extremely important. Providers who fail to prevent access to unauthorised offers despite the GGL’s order face the threat of a severe penalty.”

Based in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, the GGL was created under the federal treaty on gambling, which established a federal regulated online gambling market last July. It was not due to be fully up and running until January 1, although it launched the GGL website in February.

The regulator has named Nadja Wierzejewski, head of gaming supervision in the state of Rheinland-Pfalz since 2008, as the head of the department responsible for tackling illegal gambling and its promotion.

She will be responsible for Germany’s national gaming supervision system, LUGAS. The system will compile data on players’ gambling across all licensed operators so as to make it possible to enforce a deposit cap across all operators that a player gambles with.