Lottery.com completes acquisition of SportLocker

US.- Lottery.com has announced the acquisition of SportLocker, now rebranded as Sports.com. The platform combines a variety of features including 24-hour sport news coverage and live streaming. Lottery.com’s initial focus is to roll out Sports.com in the US and Europe. It also plans to focus on the Middle East before extending other regions.

Lottery.com CEO and chairman Matthew McGahan said: “This acquisition is of great strategic importance to our group and we are delighted to unveil Sports.com to the world with a revolutionary vision that will transform how fans engage with sports.

“By integrating SportLocker’s robust MNO partnerships, localized content services and community-focused features with enhanced content and technology, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem where fans can not only consume sports, but also connect and create in ways never before offered to the mass of sports fans worldwide.”

Sports.com president Majed Al Sorour added: “I am thrilled to lead Sports.com into a new era where technology and passion for sport converge to create unparalleled experiences for fans worldwide. Our vision is to revolutionize fan engagement, making every moment more interactive, accessible, and engaging. Supporting Sports.com at this transformative stage, I look forward to leveraging my experience to catalyze growth, innovation, and community building in the sports and technology landscape.”

Tim Scoffham, founding partner of SportLocker, commented: “The synergies between SportLocker and Sports.com represent a game-changing evolution in our mission to deliver unmatched sports experiences to fans worldwide. We are excited to join forces with their team, leveraging our combined strengths to redefine the landscape of sports entertainment under the Sports.com brand.

“Our vision has always been to create a comprehensive platform that serves as the go-to destination for sports fans. With the acquisition of SportLocker, Sports.com accelerates that goal, providing coverage of the most anticipated events, exclusive content, and insights in the sports world. We are confident in the direction set out by Matthew and his leadership team and look forward to quickly delivering value to the Company’s stakeholders.”

In December, Lottery.com announced new senior leadership with McGahan as chief executive officer (CEO), president and secretary, and Gregory Potts as the chief operating officer (COO).