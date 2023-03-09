Loto-Québec reports fiscal Q3 results

Revenue for Q3 was $1.61bn, an increase of 30.7 per cent year-on-year.

Canada.- The provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has released its third-quarter financial report for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Revenue was $1.61bn, an increase of 30.7 per cent from $1.99bn in the same period of 2021-2022. Consolidated net income was $872m, up 32.6 per cent from $1.499bn.

President and chief executive officer of Loto-Québec Jean-François Bergeron said: “Our teams’ sustained efforts led us to these exceptional results and to our best performance in 17 years. All indications are that we will be able to pay a higher dividend than expected to the government, and that benefits all Quebecers. I’m very proud of our work.

“Thank you to our teams for incessantly improving our on-site and online entertainment offer, providing our customers with a quality experience and magical moments. The excitement our renewed programming and offer created is palpable at our casinos and gaming halls.”

“Many acts of generosity highlighted this quarter, including our participation in the Government of Québec’s Entraide campaign. We also supported other causes with our Détaillants de cœur initiative and remained committed to the fight against food insecurity by organizing, among other things, activities benefiting the Moisson organizations.”

Gaming Realms launches in Québec with Loto-Québec

Gaming Realms has launched its services in Québec with the state company Loto-Québec, the only regulated operator of igaming in the province. Under the terms of the deal, the studio’s Slingo Originals titles will launch on Loto-Québec’s igaming platform. The first games to go live will be Slingo Extreme and Blackjack Xchange, followed by the rest of the portfolio.