Looking to increase your earnings? MegaPari introduces Gadget Mania!

Press release.- MegaPari is renowned for its lucrative promotions. By creating irresistible offers, MegaPari enhances player satisfaction while also ensuring substantial rewards for affiliates, as the more players gain, the more affiliates earn.

MegaPari presents Gadget Mania – a live giveaway lottery featuring top prizes such as the Apple iPhone 15 PRO Max, PlayStation 5, Apple AirPods Max, and more!

How can affiliates seize Gadget Mania and maximize their earnings? It’s simple. With this remarkable promotion set to captivate every player, affiliates can expect a significant surge in their earnings. Gadget Mania will start on 15.02.2024 and end on 29.02.204.

The participation conditions are simple:

Players place bets of at least 5 EUR on sports events. Earn lottery tickets for every 20 EUR wagered. The more tickets, the more chances to win!

On March 1, 2024, winners will be randomly selected from the pool of participants’ tickets during the live draw. Prizes will be awarded in the form of cutting-edge gadgets and free bets. The Mega prize draw will be broadcasted live on MegaPari’s official social media pages, including Instagram, Telegram, and YouTube.

For affiliates, MegaPari offers a range of partnership models, including RevShare up to 50 per cent, CPA, and Hybrid options.

Don’t miss out on Gadget Mania – join (https://refpaiozdg.top/L?tag=d_3167611m_25459c_&site=3167611&ad=25459 ) MegaPari and boost your earnings!