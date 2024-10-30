Reno casino owner requests city funding for new sports arena

The proposed arena could host the University of Nevada’s men’s basketball team.

US.- The owner of Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort is requesting financial support from the city to construct a new sports arena. Representatives from the Meruelo Group have presented a proposal for a 10,500-seat venue at the casino resort

The request is for a $97m tax allocation towards a $400m project the group says would create over 5,000 construction jobs and 65 permanent positions. The proposed arena could host the University of Nevada’s men’s basketball team and potentially a minor league hockey team. Meruelo owns the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. The arena is part of a broader $1bn development plan that includes a new hotel tower, housing units an ice rink and parking.

Reno City Council has agreed to hire an independent consultant to evaluate the project’s feasibility and economic impact. If the Meruelo Group secures the requested funds, construction could begin in the spring for a targeted opening before the 2027 basketball season. However, some council members have raised concerns about using tax increment financing in a non-blighted area, questioning whether the proposed expansion benefits the entire city.