Livespins now available to operators powered by Comtrade

Award-winning provider of socially charged online casino experiences that allow online casinos to leverage the power of streaming integrates with tier one platform supplier.

Press release.- Livespins, an award-winning platform that allows operators to leverage the demand for casino streaming, has significantly increased its distribution among tier-one operators after partnering.

Comtrade is an independent software provider with truly global reach, powering big-name operators such as Mansion Group and its M88 brand.

By joining forces with Livespins, Comtrade operators can now offer their players socially charged online casino experiences for the first time. Livespins allows players to tune into popular streams and get directly involved in the action by betting behind their favourite streamer, brand ambassador or celebrity.

This creates a group bet and a shared player experience but with each player able to set their own bet among and number of spins. Whether their bet wins or not, a fun, entertaining and interactive experience is guaranteed with each spin.

Social interaction is at the heart of the Livespins experience – players can chat with each other and the streamer throughout, and also drop reactions, emojis and even gifs.

Livespins has stocked its lobby with slots from the most popular providers in the market, with streamers firing up the reels in titles from the likes of Yggdrasil Gaming, Relax Gaming and iSoftBet. The new way of delivering slots to operators and players saw Livespins pick up the award for Innovation in Slot Provision at this year’s EGR B2B Awards.

Michael Pedersen, chief commercial officer at Livespins, said: “Our platform and product are changing the game for online casino operators and this partnership with Comtrade allows us to bring slot streaming more brands than ever before. Comtrade is focused on powering only the biggest casinos in markets across the world, so this partnership will add high-calibre brands to our growing line-up of operator partners.”

“That Livespins sits within the lobbies of these casinos means that players are afforded the same responsible gambling measures as when playing other games and this in turn means that Comtrade’s partners can leverage the streaming opportunity confident that they are fully compliant.”

Steven Valentine, chief commercial officer at Comtrade, added: “At Comtrade, we believe in value-driven technology and go to great lengths to ensure that our operators can provide the best possible experience to their players. This partnership with Livespins allows us to do just that.”

“Casino and slot streaming is big and will only get bigger. Livespins allows operators to capitalise on this in a way that is responsible and compliant, providing an entirely new way for them to experience online casinos. This is a strong addition to our offering and strengthens our position as the go-to technology partner for the biggest online casino brands in the world.”