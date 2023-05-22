Lithuania gambling revenue rises by a quarter in Q1

Lithuania saw a rise in both land-based and online gambling revenue.

Lithuania.- Gambling revenue in Lithuania totalled €55.3m in Q1, rising by 26.1 per cent year-on-year. Revenue rose in both online and land-based gambling.

Online gambling generated revenue of €36.6m, an increase of 36 per cent year-on-year rise. Most was from Category A online slots, which generated €23.1m from €306.8m in bets. Category B slots generated €979,987 from €6.3m in bets. Meanwhile, online sports betting revenue came in at €9.6m, based on bets of €151.2m. Online table games revenue reached €2.9m from €31.3m in bets.

Land-based gambling revenue rose 10 per cent year-on-year to €18.7m. Category B slot machines generated €8m from €50.7m in player bets. Category A slot machines contributed €3.8m from €15.8m in bets, and tables games €4.4m from €20.3m. Sports betting revenue was €2.5m from a handle of €29.8m.

Separate from other gambling, lottery operations generated gaming revenue of €14.3m, up 9 per cent despite the number of tickets sold falling by 2.9 per cent to 26.5 million.

Last month, Lithuania’s Gambling Supervisory Authority fined Top Sport €15,000 for breaching payment rules for online gambling. The operator allowed a player to use a payment card that belonged to another person to deposit €14,965 to their account.