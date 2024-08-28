Leon gains Tanzania casino and sports betting licence

The operator aims to expand globally.

Tanzania.- Leon has announced that it has secured operational casino and sports betting licences from the Tanzania Gaming Board, allowing it to launch in the African market. It said it had chosen Tanzania as the optimal market for its debut in the continent.

Jérôme J Dufourg, regional director of Operations (Africa) at Leon, said: “Entering Tanzania is the beginning of a new chapter for Leon in Africa as the company continues to redefine industry benchmarks through its expansion worldwide, delivering innovative digital entertainment solutions to new audiences and propelling our goal to be a market leader and setting industry standards for excellence.

“The company’s strategic approach, combined with its robust operational foundation in Tanzania, positions us well for success in the rapidly growing African digital entertainment sector and I’m thrilled to be heading up the operations in the continent.”

The digital gaming brand is aiming to expand globally. It recently entered deals with four MMA fighters, Justin Tafa, Junior Tafa, Joshua Culibao and Hakaraia Wilson, in a bid to increase its brand recognition.