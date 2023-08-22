Legends Bay Casino Resort celebrates 1st anniversary in Northern Nevada

As part of the celebrations, the venue is hosting a variety of promotions.

US.- Legends Bay Casino Resort, the first new casino built in Northern Nevada in over 20 years, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a variety of promotions and a free two-day Battle of The Bands event.

The Battle of Bands, produced by Amplified Entertainment, will take place on August 25-26, with a competition featuring 12 local and regional bands. The competition will conclude with three bands claiming the $1,000 top prize for their genre.

Legends Bay is integrated within The Outlets at Legends shopping centre. The 80,000-square-foot venue offers a gaming floor covering 40,000 square feet with 660 slot machines, 10 table games, and a sportsbook operated by Circa Sports.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.24bn in June

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.24bn in gaming revenue in June. That’s a decrease of 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $727.3m, down 1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 3.5 per cent decrease. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 10 per cent year-on-year.