Legends Bay Casino opens in Reno

US.- Legends Bay Casino has opened its doors, becoming the first new casino to open in Northern Nevada in over 20 years. The $120m venue is the first new casino in Reno since Silver Legacy in 1995. It held a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, Garry Goett.

Court Cardinal, regional president of Olympia Gaming, the operator of Legends Bay Casino, said: “It takes an amazing group of people to open a property of this size and scope, and we are fortunate to have such a world-class team onboard.

“We are thrilled with the casino space, and we are also excited to showcase our new restaurants, our three signature casino bars, live entertainment, and the best sportsbook in town, Legends Bay Casino truly has something for everyone.”

Legends Bay is integrated within The Outlets at Legends shopping centre, an open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. The 80,000-square-foot venue will boast a gaming floor covering 40,000 square feet with 660 slot machines, 10 table games, and a sportsbook operated by Derek Stevens’ Circa Sports.

In 2006, Olympia Gaming acquired the property for Legends Bay Casino. The original project was cancelled during the 2007 recession and postponed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month, Legends Bay Casino received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission.

