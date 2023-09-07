Legendary Waters Resort and Casino selects Table Trac’s casino management system

The Wisconsin resort will install the CasinoTrac casino management system on its gaming floor.

US.- Table Trac has signed an agreement with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior at Legendary Waters Resort and Casino, in Bayfield, Wisconsin, to install the CasinoTrac casino management system.

Randy Soulier, interim general manager at Legendary Waters Resort & Casino, said: “When it came to the need for better streamlining our gaming management system and to best evolve our player development and direct marketing efforts, we found the answer with CasinoTrac. Their mission statement permeates in all aspects and our team members and guests will benefit greatly from their progressive technology and ease of use.”

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, added: “We are honored that the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior has selected the CasinoTrac management system for the Legendary Waters Resort and Casino. We are confident CasinoTrac will help grow Legendary Waters’ business through an enhanced loyalty program, less system downtime, the value of our maintenance and support program, and greater efficiency by streamlined processes.”

In June, Table Trac signed agreements to install its CasinoTrac management system at two Nevada casinos: the Comstock Casino in Carson City and the Silver Springs Nugget Casino in Silver Springs. The company has promoted Theresa Birtalan as head of new business development for non-commercial gaming.

See also: Potawatomi Casino is first in Wisconsin to introduce roulette progressive