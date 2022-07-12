Las Vegas’ Silverton Casino Hotel to undergo $45m renovation

The venue will renovate its hotel and pool to mark its 25th anniversary.

US.- The Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas will undergo a $45m renovation to mark its 25th anniversary. The hotel and pool will close during the work. The Sway pool deck will be closed starting in August and is scheduled to reopen in early 2023. The casino, restaurants, aquarium, Veil Pavilion, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks and Bass Pro Shops will remain open.

Some 300 guest rooms and suites will be transformed into “rustic-luxe” rooms, with their “own design stories”. Some of the themes include Cowboy Kitsch Collection, Rustic Modern Collection, and Livin’ Lodge Collection. The move is inspired by sister property Hotel Drover, which opened in 2021.

Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer said: “This is more than a room remodel. This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience.”

In March, the Silverton Casino Hotel renewed its partnership with NASCAR driver Josh Williams, with the Las Vegas venue serving as the primary sponsor of his number 78 Camaro. The renewed sponsorship – the fourth deal between the casino and the driver – began on March 5 with Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Caesars to open arcade at rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas

As part of Bally’s Las Vegas rebrand to Horseshoe Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment has announced that the property will debut a large arcade this fall. The Arcade will occupy the former Caesars Sportsbook space and will offer more than 80 games, from classic favourites to the latest releases.

“We are excited to introduce unique experiences that will resonate with our guests at Horseshoe,” said Jason Gregorec, SVP and general manager of the property. “The Arcade will welcome all ages and open the door for a broader audience.”

