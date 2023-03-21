Las Vegas’ Plaza Hotel & Casino announces spring bingo tournament

The event will be held in the hotel.

US.- The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas has announced its spring Super Bingo tournament. The event will take place from April 3 to 5 and will offer a $160,000 prize pool. It will offer players the chance to win a $50,000 super coverall on both days.

The event will be held in the hotel’s recently renovated ballroom, located two floors above the main casino. It will offer six bingo sessions each day at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm, 7pm and9 pm. Nevada residents will have a special promotion that will give them the chance to bring a friend for free to the event, which costs $160 per person to register.

To start playing, the casino will provide players with two daubers, a six-on paper pack, boxed lunch, and free drinks via an open bar. The company will also give $10 in free slot play after the first day of the event.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino offers nearly 1,000 rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, a bingo hall, and a 30,000 sq ft ballroom and meeting space.

Hard Rock named Las Vegas Grand Prix presenting partner

Hard Rock International has become a presenting partner for the inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix in Nevada. It will have its own 3,000-capacity grandstand structure adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip, where part of the race will take place over November 16 to 18.

Hard Rock-owned The Mirage will host a series of F1 events and provide hospitality options.