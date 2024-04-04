Lalastars integrates Betby’s premium sportsbook

The deal aims to enhance the user experience and expand the range of betting options available to their audience.

This collaboration underscores a shared vision of what’s possible in online sports betting,

Press release.- LalaStars, an affiliate programme with high-converting brands, has announced its partnership with Betby, a provider of sportsbook solutions. Betby’s premium sportsbook will integrate through this collaboration into LalaStars’ Lala.Bet brand.

Featuring over 210,000 monthly events, more than 6,500 available markets, and as many as 125 sports, Betby’s premium sportsbook offers flexibility to cater to diverse betting preferences. Additionally, Betby.Games, its leading esports odds feed, are seamlessly incorporated into its sportsbook offering.

Mares Shamzhy, chief executive officer at LalaStars said: “After conducting a thorough analysis of all Sportsbooks available on the market, evaluating them based on over 70 different criteria, our primary objective was to ensure that our choice of a new Sportsbook aligns perfectly with the ongoing dynamic development of our brands and the latest innovations in the gambling industry.

“We are pleased to announce that Betby has been selected as our partner, embodying our values and aspirations. We are excited to commence this partnership with Betby and are confident it will bring substantial value to both parties.”

Meanwhile, Chris Nicolopoulos, chief commercial officer at Betby commented: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with LalaStar and bring our cutting-edge sportsbook solution to their platform, enhancing the user experience and expanding the range of betting options available to their audience. Integrating our innovative sportsbook solution onto their platform marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the industry.

“Together, we’re poised to deliver an unparalleled betting experience to LalaStar’s users, offering a diverse range of markets and cutting-edge features. This collaboration underscores our shared vision of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in online sports betting, and we’re excited to embark on this journey together.”