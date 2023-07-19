Lady Luck Games successfully obtains Swedish supplier licence

The SGA Swedish Gambling Authority granted Lady Luck Games the gambling licence.

Press release.- Lady Luck Games is delighted to announce that it has been granted a Swedish gambling licence by the SGA Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen).

This significant achievement marks an important milestone for the company as it expands its presence in the Swedish market and reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional gaming experiences to players in Sweden.

With the newly acquired Swedish gambling licence, Lady Luck Games can now offer its exciting portfolio of casino games to players in Sweden. This regulatory approval showcases the company’s dedication to compliance and responsible gaming practices, ensuring a safe and secure environment for Swedish players to enjoy their gaming activities.

The CEO of Lady Luck Games, Mads Jørgensen, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to receive our Swedish gambling licence, enabling us to bring our innovative and immersive casino games to the Swedish market. This licence is a testament to our dedication to compliance, responsible gaming, and delivering top-notch entertainment experiences to our valued players.”

Lady Luck Games is committed to upholding the highest standards of player protection, responsible gaming practices, and regulatory compliance. The Swedish gambling licence enables the company to offer its cutting-edge slot games, including popular titles like Popeye, Astro Anna, Spinjoy Megaways, Treasures of Tizoc, and many more, to Swedish players. With a diverse range of themes, exciting features, and engaging gameplay mechanics, Lady Luck Games provides an unparalleled gaming experience tailored to the preferences of Swedish players.

Julian Borg-Barthet, the CCO of Lady Luck Games, said: “We look forward to serving our customers in Sweden and extending our warmest welcome to all players who are fans of Lady Luck Games.

“Our Swedish gambling licence opens up new opportunities for growth and allows us to deliver exceptional entertainment to a wider audience. We are dedicated to continuously enhancing our games and providing innovative experiences that captivate and thrill our players.”

