Lady Luck Games signs agreement with IGT to deliver casual games to Norsk Tipping

This portfolio will include a number of popular titles which are already available to customers worldwide.

Press release.- Swedish game studio LL Lucky Games has signed an agreement with IGT to deliver its casual casino games to Norwegian operator Norsk Tipping.

This portfolio of well-designed single and multiplayer games will provide Norwegian players with an unforgettable gaming experience and will include a number of popular titles which are already available to customers of some of the industry’s leading operators worldwide.

Heralding this new partnership, Mads V. Jørgensen, CEO at LL Lucky Games said: “We are extremely proud to announce this collaboration with IGT and Norsk Tipping. Our portfolio of casual casino games is a perfect fit for this audience, and we’re excited to see how Norsk Tipping’s players will react to our unique offering.”

See also: Lady Luck Games partners with iSoftBet

Recently, Lady Luck Games announced that it has entered into an agreement with CYG Pte that allows its games distribution to regulated markets in Asia.

Mads Jørgensen stated: “Only two weeks after announcing our prominent new strategic Asian investor in LL Lucky games AB, I am proud to announce a new partnership for regulated Asian markets that will have a massive impact on our business strategy.