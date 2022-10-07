Lady Luck Games signs game distribution agreement with CYG Pte Ltd

Lady Luck Games has entered into an agreement with CYG Pte Ltd that allows its games distribution to regulated markets in Asia.

Press release.- Lady Luck Games announced today (October 7) that it has entered into an agreement with CYG Pte Ltd that allows its games distribution to regulated markets in Asia.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “Only two weeks after announcing our prominent new strategic Asian investor in LL Lucky games AB, I am proud to announce a new partnership for regulated Asian markets that will have a massive impact on our business strategy.

“CYG Pte Ltd is a significant partner with many years of experience and knowledge in the Asian markets. This agreement is a milestone for Lady Luck Games and reinforces our ambition to become cash flow positive. The integration has already started and players will be able to enjoy more and more of our leading content in the coming months.”

Michael Li, CEO of CYG Pte Ltd reiterated: “We are extremely proud and excited to announce our partnership with Lady Luck Games. As an already renowned provider of top-quality casino games in Europe, this partnership significantly enriches our content network. We strive to offer the best possible content and user experience and believe with its carefully designed games and mechanics, Lady Luck Games is set to take the Asian regulated markets by storm.”