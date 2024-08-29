KSA reports resolution of new Cruks outage

A system error caused operators to lose access to the register.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported that a system error that prevented gambling operators from logging in to the self-exclusion register Cruks has been resolved. The error prevented operators from logging in to check customers against the register.

The KSA said: “There was a malfunction at the BSN register, which made it temporarily impossible to log in to the Cruks register. The malfunction has been resolved. It is now possible for providers to perform the Cruks check again.

“Providers check with players whether they are registered in Cruks. For new players, this is now possible again. Online providers are allowed to admit new players again. For land-based providers, it is important that they check as soon as possible whether the players are registered in Cruks.”

It’s not the first time that the system has been hit by technical issues. The launch of the Dutch online gambling market in October 2021 was delayed due to problems with the system.

Online gambling operators are required to ensure that new players are not listed on the CRUKS registry before accepting them, which means that they are unable to accept new players when access to the system is unavailable. The situation is more flexible for land-based gambling operators since they are allowed to accept new players without access to the register, but they must make the necessary checks as soon as possible when access is restored.

Meanwhile, the KSA has reported that it has taken action to remove a YouTube video that it says included an advert for illegal gambling. It says that two Dutch influencers who produced the video had promoted an unlicensed website that they claimed to use, breaching advertising regulations.