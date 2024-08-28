Dutch gambling regulator orders removal of YouTube video 

The KSA says two influencers were promoting illegal gambling.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has taken action to remove a YouTube video that it says included an advert for illegal gambling. It says that two Dutch influencers who produced the video had promoted an unlicensed website that they claimed to use, breaching advertising regulations.

The regulator said that after an initial complaint, the influencers had blurred images of the gambling site in the video in an attempt to make the content compliant, but they could still be heard commenting positively about the site. This led to a second complaint in which the KSA demanded the removal of the video.

The regulator said the influencers have now complied with its order. It said that if they commit a similar infringement, it will seek a financial punishment.

Social media influencers are increasingly coming under the eye of gambling regulators for their role in promoting unlicensed gambling.

In Spain, regulations for social media influencers will be imposed under a new Law on Audiovisual Communication. The bill, which is believed to be Europe’s first proposed dedicated framework on the industry, will require social media influencers to respect existing rules on gambling advertising among other measures.