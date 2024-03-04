KSA hits Gammix with record fine for unlicensed gambling

The Dutch gambling regulator has issued its biggest fine yet.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has doubled down on its enforcement actions against Gammix Limited. The regulator had issued the Malta-based operator with a €4.4m fine last April for offering online games of chance in the Netherlands without a licence. Now it’s followed up with a €19.7m fine.

The previous fine was for illegal offerings via Rantcasino and Nordslot. This time the regulator has added Betoriginal, Bluvegas, Cashimashi, Goslot, Vegadream and Ccatters to the list of offending brands. It said the operator had taken no measures to block Dutch players from its offerings.

The KSA said that despite it having collected on the previous fine, the operator had continued to breach Dutch law. It said it based the amount of the fine on its estimation of turnover from Dutch players and aggravating circumstances, which included a lack of age verification and autoplay and turbo play features.

KSA chair René Jansen said: “Dutch players must be protected: that is why we are cracking down on illegal offers. We see that illegal providers often pay little attention to the player and do not adhere to a duty of care.

“We also see this with this provider: there was no clear age verification. That is extremely harmful. We will therefore continue to take sanctions, even if providers repeatedly make mistakes.”