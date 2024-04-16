Konami unveils latest innovations at Indian Gaming Tradeshow

The industry’s largest tribal gaming event gave launch to new casino creations by Konami.

Konami showcased a wave of casino innovations at the Indian Gaming Show, including new slot titles like Unwooly Riches and DIMENSION 43×3 alongside advancements in its SYNKROS systems technology.

Press release.- This year’s Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention included a long list of creative entertainment and casino innovations from Konami Gaming.

Eye-catching slot releases like Unwooly Riches, Charms Full Link, and Crazy Stuffed Coins grabbed attention throughout the event, with original bonus events and dynamic animations to delight today’s players.

Konami’s new big-screen machine DIMENSION 43×3 marked its first appearance at the event, showcasing Lion Frenzy slots with unique multiplier events. DIMENSION 43×3 was joined by the entire expanded line of DIMENSION slot form factors, each with fresh content options.

Konami’s SYNKROS team met with operators through show hours, to share the latest casino systems tools and advancements, including SYNKROS Progressive Management, Gift & Go integration.

Gift & Go allows patrons to choose their own loyalty gift option at the slot machine True-Time Display, with on-demand ordering and automated shipment directly to their personal home address through Amazon delivery. This solution empowers players to choose their loyalty club gifts at the slot machine while eliminating the need for physical on-property gift inventory, processing, and distribution.

Konami’s SYNKROS team also showcased the Konetic employee mobile app with new Patron and Finder modules while Konami’s igaming offering was featured at this year’s DigitalPlay Summit, empowering operators for omnichannel delivery of the company’s proven popular land-based slots.

From new slot hardware to award-winning casino systems technology, Konami delivered its latest releases to the floor of the 37th annual exhibition, for thousands of tribal gaming professionals and executives to experience firsthand.

The company’s igaming team was available throughout show hours to share how player-favourite Konami series like All Aboard and China Shores were available for online social and real-money sites.