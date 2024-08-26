Konami Gaming promotes Lori Olk and Scott Mineo to executive leadership roles

Lori Olk has been appointed senior vice president, regulatory compliance & chief compliance officer, and Scott Mineo has been appointed senior vice president, finance & accounting.

Press release.- Konami Gaming has announced internal promotions to its executive leadership team. Lori Olk has been appointed as the senior vice president, regulatory compliance & chief compliance officer, and Scott Mineo has been appointed as the senior vice president, finance & accounting.

Lori Olk, who has been the company’s head of regulatory compliance for a long time, brings almost three decades of experience in dealing with various jurisdictions worldwide to her expanded role.

Scott Mineo, who has worked for several of the world’s largest entertainment companies, has been promoted to Konami Gaming’s executive leadership with over 30 years of expertise in finance and accounting.

Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, said: “Through their many years of service at Konami Gaming, Lori Olk and Scott Mineo have consistently demonstrated commitment to advancing the company’s effectiveness as top-tier global supplier.

“This leadership expansion within our executive team helps solidify the foundation for achieving the company’s strategic objectives and enduring industry contributions.”

Konami Gaming appoints Chris Rowe as Vice President of North American game sales

A week ago, Konami Gaming announced the appointment of Chris Rowe as vice president of North American game sales and Shane Thompson as director of sales and corporate accounts.

Chris Rowe’s 20-year gaming career includes executive management and sales leadership experience across Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. In his new role, Chris Rowe is responsible for leading the growth of game sales in the United States and Canada.

Since 2020, Shane Thompson has been an important part of Konami’s game sales team. His responsibilities as director of sales focus on managing and developing business relationships with key corporate casino organizations along with a continued focus on Canada.