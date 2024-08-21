Konami Gaming appoints Chris Rowe as Vice President of North American game sales

The company also appointed Shane Thompson as director of sales and corporate accounts.

Press release.- Konami Gaming has announced the appointment of Chris Rowe as vice president of North American game sales and Shane Thompson as director of sales and corporate accounts.

Chris Rowe’s 20-year gaming career includes executive management and sales leadership experience across Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. In his new role, Chris Rowe is responsible for leading the growth of game sales in the United States and Canada.

Since 2020, Shane Thompson has been an important part of Konami’s game sales team. His responsibilities as director of sales focus on managing and developing business relationships with key corporate casino organizations along with a continued focus on Canada.

Jay Bertsch, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, said: “For years, Chris Rowe has cultivated an outstanding leadership ability to strengthen customer relationships and achieve growth objectives, throughout vastly diverse global markets.

“This senior management appointment, along with Shane Thompson’s promotion to director of sales, corporate accounts, is in an effort to further deepen our ongoing commitment to casinos we serve.”