Ondiss partners with Konami Gaming to launch its online slot games in Argentina

Argentina’s leading online casino platform will be the first in the country to integrate the games of the world-renowned game developer.

Press release.- Ondiss announced the launch of slot games by Konami Gaming on its online casino platform through a newly initiated iGaming integration partnership. Ondiss leads the market, with a greater presence in the country. For its part, Konami Gaming has a track record in game development recognized throughout the world.

With more than 20 years of experience in the slot machine industry, Konami Gaming has continued to expand its developments to online gaming. Across diverse global markets, Konami slots carry strong brand recognition. Konami slots are found across many regulated online for-wager and online social casinos in the United States and expanding markets.

Konami Gaming maintains offices in Panamá and Argentina, in addition to its Las Vegas headquarters. The company’s iGaming offering is now launching for the first time in Argentina this month. With integration through the Ondiss casino platform, Casino City Center Online of Rosario is the first to premiere Konami online slots in Argentina.

Ondiss is synonymous with trust, expansion, and security in the Latin market. The online casino platform development company has been in the Argentine market for more than 13 years and is present in 9 provinces of the country, working with renowned casino operators that can now purchase Konami land-based casino games. Likewise, Ondiss is a reference in matters of legality and responsible gaming.

This launch marks an important development for operators seeking to deploy quality entertainment, both to classic and modern players, similar to City Center Online. Longtime slot players can enjoy the convenience of omnichannel entertainment, adapting the essence of the slot machine to the virtual environment. While newer players capture the opportunity to encounter a rich library of Konami content, different from online games in the current market.