Konami Gaming gives a sneak peek at the products and innovations it will showcase at G2E Las Vegas 2024

G2E Las Vegas will be held from October 8 to 10.

The company said it will drive more original releases to the 2024 Global Gaming Expo.

Press release.- Konami Gaming has announced its releases programmed for the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) that will be held in Las Vegas from October 8 to 10.

Konami will showcase a range of new developments across various market sectors at Booth #1256, allowing the event’s over 25,000 gaming industry attendees to explore its latest innovations firsthand.

Bingo Frenzy Stampede, What the Duck, K-Pow! Pig and Firedrake are among the marquee slot series of this year’s event—ushering Konami Gaming’s most creative content to date on the award-winning DIMENSION slot hardware line.

During the event, the company will also showcase its SYNKROS casino management system, which includes facial recognition and digital drink ordering. Additionally, Konami’s igaming section at Booth #1256 will feature the latest slot titles available for launch in both online social and real-money gaming, supporting the ongoing growth of omni-channel gaming.

Jay Bertsch, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, said: “Creative entertainment and advancing technology are central to long-term industry achievement, and driving forces behind Konami’s G2E 2024 line-up.

“Across our latest offering, Konami is demonstrating commitment to casino customer success through increasing investment in original slot content and award-winning systems innovations.”

A slot game with a 5-in-a-row bingo bonus feature, Bingo Frenzy Stampede will be a top showcase at G2E 2024 with its bingo dauber hype man hero character and 5×5 credit collection “game card.”

Another playful hero character at this year’s event will be featured in Konami’s K-Pow! Pig slot series—awarding piggy prizes with a K-pow punch from the pig in a red cape. Additional debut slots series on Konami’s DIMENSION line, such as What the Duck and Firedrake, will also be present at the company’s Booth.

These slots feature original game math, fresh mechanics, and eye-catching new art styles. These game characteristics are also found across increasing Konami content options for expanding sectors—reaching Historical Horse Racing (HHR), New York Lottery, and Class II markets with series such as Unwooly Riches, Stuffed Coins, Chili Chili Fire Hot Rush, and more.

Gerard Crosby, senior vice president & chief games product officer at Konami Gaming, added: “Across all market sectors we serve, Konami is focused on delivering unique and innovative content, which is evident at this year’s G2E Las Vegas whether looking at the iGaming area, Class III slot mix, HHR game product, and beyond.

“As today’s casino players are seeking unique, fun, and memorable gaming experiences, Konami is giving casino operators fresh options for a vivid & exciting game mix.”

Dynamic product options also extend to Konami’s SYNKROS area at G2E 2024, where top technology highlights include bespoke floorwide progressives, all-in-one mobile admin apps, robust anti-money laundering tools, facial recognition, and more.

In addition, Konami will showcase a comprehensive new drink ordering system, with service-centric, digital features from order discovery to drink delivery.

Tom Soukup, senior vice president & chief systems product officer at Konami Gaming, commented: “The latest SYNKROS developments coming to G2E 2024 are based on direct feedback and demand from our long-time casino systems customers across the globe.

“And with customer demonstrations happening throughout the event for SYNKROS Drink System, SYNKROS Progressive Management, Konetic employee mobile app, SYNK Vision, and more, we are expecting continued interest and momentum for this technology moving forward.”