Expanded Prairie Flower Casino opens in Iowa

US.- Members of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska have opened the expanded Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on the gaming floor. The venue, which opened its doors in 2018, has a renovated space with 600 slot machines, electronic table games, a sportsbook and two new restaurants.

Casino manager Ernie Dellaverson said: “What we have before us is 600 state-of-the-art gaming machines, electronic table games. We went from a humble prairie pub to two beautiful restaurants.”

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska chairwoman Candace Schmidt added: “We hope you can experience elements of our culture from the artwork integrated in the construction pieces to the prairie grass along the walls.”

The expansion was initially due to be completed for the summer of 2024, but the date was pushed back due to supply-chain challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iowa casino revenue increases year-over-year in January

Iowa’s casinos generated $132.7m in adjusted gross revenue in January. That’s an increase of 14 per cent year-over-year and a decrease of 7 per cent from the previous month. According to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC), table game revenue was $13.5m, up 9.8 per cent year-over-year. Slot game revenue totalled $119.1m, up 14.5 per cent.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has approved a licence application for a new casino in Cedar Rapids. The proposed $275m development will be built on the former Cooper’s Mill site on Cedar Rapids’ northwest side.