ROGA launches responsible gaming campaign for college-aged students

The Know Your Play programme will roll out at college campuses over the next weeks.

US.- The Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) has launched the Know Your Play campaign in partnership with EPIC Global Solutions, Kindbridge Behavioral Health, and the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). The initiative was designed to provide college-aged students with detailed content focused on responsible gaming, mental health and well-being, and financial literacy.

The campaign will begin rolling out at college campuses over the next several weeks with learning sessions and workshops in tandem with digital delivery tools. Digital learning tools, resources, and videos will be available to all college-aged students even if they are not enrolled in a university. The resources will educate students on key responsible gaming concepts, including randomness, impulsiveness, and limit setting while addressing myths like the illusion of control in sports betting. It will also focus on the role stress and mental health play in overall student wellbeing and provide practical tips.

ROGA executive director Dr. Jennifer Shatley said: “College students are learning to navigate newfound financial independence and equipping this age group with resources to make informed decisions that can build good financial habits will serve them throughout their lives, whether they engage in gaming or not. While previous programs have focused on student-athletes, our campaign intends to educate the broader student population about responsible gaming concepts that can help this age group set realistic expectations and see gaming as a form of entertainment, not as a way of making money.”

Teresa Fiore, SVP of partnerships at EPIC Global Solutions added: “EPIC has vast expertise and experience in creating programs that resonate with college-aged audiences and are delighted to partner with ROGA on a campaign that will provide critical education to college students across the country. By combining expert knowledge with personal stories, our program aims to foster a well-rounded understanding of financial literacy, decision-making, and risk-taking.”

Kindbridge Group CEO Daniel Umfleet commented: “College life presents unique pressures, from financial independence to academic performance, all of which can impact mental health. By fostering decision-making skills that bridge these areas, we’re helping students build resilience, manage stress, and develop healthy habits that will serve them well beyond their college years.”

Responsible Gambling Council CEO Sarah McCarthy said: “College students face an increased risk of harm from gambling, making prevention education essential in protecting this important audience. RGC has a long history of creating prevention programs for young adults, and we are proud to partner with ROGA on this crucial initiative. This campaign will equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed decisions should they choose to gamble. By providing valuable information, digital tools, and resources, we are empowering young adults to approach gambling with a lower-risk mindset and reduce potential harm.”

ROGA announced the development of the responsible gaming campaign in September 2024.