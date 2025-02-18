Indiana online casino bill stalls in House committee

Indiana won’t move forward with igaming legalisation in 2025.

US.- House Bill 1432, which aimed to legalise and regulate online lotteries and online casinos in Indiana won’t advance this legislative session. The bill introduced earlier this year by representative Ethan Manning, passed out of the House Public Policy committee last month but did not receive a hearing in the Ways and Means committee.

House speaker Todd Huston told the Indiana Capital Chronicle the complexity of the bill made it difficult for lawmakers to reach a consensus. “There’s all sorts of moving parts about how it impacts certain communities, what it does to the overall gaming environment in Indiana,” Huston said. “I think all those things just make it complex to work through.”

House Bill 1432 would have allowed residents to play digital poker, blackjack, slots and digital lottery instant games and draw games. The Indiana Gaming Commission would have overseen the market. State casinos and racetracks would have been eligible for a licence. The legislation proposed to tax igaming licensees at 26 per cent until July 2026. Then, it would have imposed graduated rates ranging from 22-30 per cent, depending on the licensee’s income.

