Kindred selects Nuvei to enhance their payment offering

Press release.- Nuvei Corporation, tomorrow’s payment platform, announces that it is entering into a partnership with Kindred Group plc to support the sports betting, bingo, and online casino operator with payment services in many of its key markets.

Nuvei’s smart transaction routing capabilities, sophisticated and customizable approach to PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication, and deep iGaming industry and regulatory knowledge, enable Kindred Group to maximize card acceptance rates. Nuvei’s market-leading platform features, including partial approvals and one-click deposits for returning players, are also boosting player conversion and accelerating Kindred’s revenue growth through payments.

Kindred Group operates a number of highly successful iGaming brands in Europe including Unibet, Maria Casino, 32Red, and Bingo.com.

“Maximizing player conversion in our cashier, including via best-in-class card acceptance rates, is critical to our growth ambitions. Nuvei has an excellent reputation in iGaming and a proven track record of delivering a seamless and secure payment experience in countries all over the globe. This made it an easy decision to partner in many of our key markets,” said Mickael Marceau, Director Payment Solutions at Kindred Group.

“We are looking forward to extending this partnership further as we continue to improve our player experience for all of our brands internationally,” Marceau added.

Nuvei president Yuval Ziv commented: “Offering iGaming operators optimized conversion rates to accelerate growth and maximize revenues, as well as unparalleled experiences for players, is how Nuvei has developed its reputation as the leading payments partner in the iGaming industry. Kindred operates some of the most recognizable brands in European iGaming so we’re proud to be supporting its growth across Europe.”