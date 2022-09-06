Air Transat selects Nuvei to enhance payment processing capabilities

Nuvei delivers single integration global payment acceptance for the Canadian airline.

Press release.- Nuvei Corporation, tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today that it has partnered with Air Transat. The partnership offers Air Transat customers a frictionless and intuitive payment experience while providing revenue-accelerating approval rate optimization and fraud management capability to the airline.

Based in Montreal, Air Transat is Canada’s third largest airline with hubs in Toronto and Montreal. The company offers domestic and connecting flights between Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, the US and Central America. The company is a four times winner of ‘the world’s best leisure airline’ in the Skytrax World Airlines Awards.

Through its partnership with Nuvei, Air Transat has secured card acquiring capabilities with enhanced payment processing in 39 markets globally. This number is expected to grow as the partnership progresses with the addition of more payment options and upcoming support planned.

Commenting on the collaboration, Annick Guérard, president and CEO at Air Transat, said: “We believe our relationship with Nuvei goes far beyond that of a typical payment service provider. From the beginning of our engagement, the Nuvei team has shown a deep knowledge of payments and the airline sector, as well as a desire to understand our challenges and help us find solutions to them.”

“By choosing to partner with Nuvei, we are not only expanding the payment options we can offer to our travellers, but also improving the management of our working capital. Both can have a direct positive impact on our business,” Guérard added.

Nuvei chair and CEO Philip Fayer said: “We are seeing, time and time again that payments, when done right, are a formidable revenue accelerator for our customers, whether that’s through payment orchestration, customized solutions or offering the payment method consumers want.”

“We’re happy to work with Air Transat, a fellow global organization with a shared Canadian heritage, as we help them evolve and expand their payment capabilities internationally,” Fayer added.

This partnership further solidifies Nuvei as the payment partner of choice for the global travel and airline industry. It shows the company’s steadfast commitment to supporting businesses with unparalleled global payments coverage amid the return of global travel following turbulent years.