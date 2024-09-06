Kentucky reaffirms position that ‘risk-free’ gambling machines are illegal

Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman has instructed law enforcement to investigate and prosecute violations.

US.- Kentucky attorney general Russell Coleman has reminded law enforcement and prosecutors that the state views “risk-free” gambling machines and other grey market devices as illegal. It’s reported that more than 500 such machines are in operation in the state.

Coleman said the devices are banned under HB 594, and that this law was upheld by the Franklin Circuit Court in June. He has instructed law enforcement to investigate and prosecute violations.

See also: Kentucky sports betting handle reaches $150.3m in June