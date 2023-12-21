Keeneland Spring Meet to award a season-record

The competition will take place from April 5-26.

It will celebrate the 100th running of the $1m Blue Grass Stakes.

US.- Kentucky’s Keeneland will award a season-record $8.1m for 19 stakes and celebrate the 100th running of the $1m Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at its 2024 Spring Meet. The competition will take place from April 5 to 26.

Contributing to the total is $1.5m from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund, pending approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Other grade 1 races during the meet are the Ashland, Madison, Maker’s Mark Mile, and Jenny Wiley, each worth $600,000.

Keeneland vice president of racing Gatewood Bell said: “Lucrative purses and outstanding competition make Keeneland’s Spring Meet a highlight of the racing calendar for horsemen, horseplayers, and fans. We look forward to hosting the country’s best horses and their connections here in April.”

