BGaming enters Argentina with leading operator Casino Club

This latest deal adds to a significant period of regional expansion for BGaming.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming has debuted in Argentina in partnership with the country’s largest casino chain Casino Club, bolstering its growing presence in Latin America.

As part of the agreement, BGaming will integrate a selection of its games, including Dragon’s Crash, Wild Heart and Aztec Clusters with Casino Club Online, the digital gaming platform of Casino Club.

Casino Club is one of LatAm’s leading operators, founded in 1992. In 2019, it launched its online operations and currently hosts hundreds of slot, table and live casino games.

This latest deal adds to a significant period of regional expansion for BGaming after it started the year by penning deals with three more famous LatAm partners.

Paulina Hovar, sales manager at BGaming, said: “BGaming continues to expand across LatAm and Casino Club Online serves as the perfect partner to further our growth. Casino Club has a rich heritage in Argentina and as such, we look forward to enhancing their platform further with a selected of our most popular games.”

Federico Rutt, online gaming manager at Casino Club, said: “We are thrilled to integrate BGaming’s vibrant games with our platform, offering players a new and distinct gaming experience. There is no doubt that our reputation as a top casino provider in LatAm will be strengthened by the studio’s creative titles.”